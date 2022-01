HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Obinna Anochili-Killen tied a career-high scoring 23 points and grabbing 11 rebounds and Marshall held off UAB for an 84-81 upset win. UAB’s Jordan Walker missed a 3-pointer with six seconds left in his attempt to tie it. Marshall ended a 10-game losing streak in the process of getting its first conference win of the season. Walker had 23 points and eight assists for the Blazers.