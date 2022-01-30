Man and dog rescued after boat hits dam on river

By KPTV Staff

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A man and his dog were brought to safety from a boat during a challenging rescue on the Columbia River Thursday night, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to a boat that hit a wing dam near Chinook Landing. The boat was taking on three-to-four-foot waves. Deputies said a 54-year-old man and his dog were on the boat and needed help.

Deputies used caution because of the severe conditions on the water. They spoke with the man on the phone and gave him instructions for the rescue. A nearby tugboat helped block waves and provided deputies a safe place to stage. After several attempts, they rescued the man and his dog. They were not hurt.

