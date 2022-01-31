Boston police officer dies after being found outside Massachusetts home during nor’easter, DA says

By WCVB Staff

CANTON, Massachussets (WCVB) — The Boston Police Department is identifying the officer who died after he was found outside of a Massachusetts home during Saturday’s powerful nor’easter that brought heavy snow and bitter cold.

On Sunday, BPD Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long announced the death of active-duty Boston police Officer John O’Keefe, a 16-year veteran of the department.

“John will be greatly missed by his friends and colleagues here at the Boston Police Department as we send our heartfelt condolences to his family, and loved ones during this difficult time,” reads a statement from Boston police.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said O’Keefe was found early Saturday morning outside a Canton residence on Fairview Road.

According to the DA’s Office, O’Keefe appeared to have been in the cold for some time.

O’Keefe was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead.

The state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to perform an autopsy on Monday to determine the cause and manner of O’Keefe’s death.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said the circumstances of the O’Keefe’s death are under investigation and do not appear to be definitively known.

