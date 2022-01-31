Pasadena firefighter rescues woman from burning home on way to Rams game

By KCAL Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PASADENA, California (KCAL) — An off-duty Pasadena firefighter and Los Angeles Rams fan rescued a woman from a burning home as he was headed out to SoFi Stadium Sunday to watch his team take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Title game.

Pasadena Fire Capt. William Basulto was at his own home loading up his vehicle — in preparation to take his father and son to SoFi so they could tailgate and then watch the game — when he noticed smoke coming from a home a few doors down in the 3800 block of Dozier Street, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.

Basulto ran to the home and learned that a woman in her 50s was trapped on the second floor.

He called 911, told neighbors to get a ladder and garden hoses, and then rescued the woman and her dog as his fellow firefighters arrived on scene, the fire department said.

He then helped his colleagues extinguish the blaze.

According to the fire department, the home appeared to have hoarding conditions.

William then returned home, cleaned up and headed to the game with his family, the fire department said.

The condition of the woman was unclear.

The Rams defeated the 49ers in a thrilling comeback win 20-17.

“He (Williams) says it was a double win yesterday and he’s looking forward to the Super Bowl,” the fire department said in a news release.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.