Former Adams County Deputy Convicted In Sex Assault Case

By Brian Maass

ADAMS COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — A jury has found a former Adams County sheriff’s sergeant guilty of sexually assaulting one of his subordinates.

Following a week long trial, the jury convicted Michael Benson on Monday of felony sex assault and two counts of misdemeanor sexual contact. Benson was acquitted on three other charges in the case.

Chris Hopper, a spokesperson for District Attorney Brian Mason, said Benson — who was an acting sergeant at the time of the incidents — did not testify, but his former subordinate, who was a detention specialist at the Adams County Jail, did testify.

Benson’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment from CBS4.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office terminated Benson in 2019. He is free on bond and is scheduled to be sentenced April 7.

