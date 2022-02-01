Lynn man spends night in his truck after plows block off street during blizzard

By Paul Burton

LYNN, Massachussets (WBZ) — A Lynn man says a snowbank blocked his street so he was unable to get home on Saturday night.

Lloyd Leslie Brown, who lives on Beacon Hill Avenue, came home late after working a double shift and was forced to spend the night in his truck.

Work crews plowed the main Beacon Hill Avenue but, in the process, blocked in Brown and his four neighbors who also live off of Beacon Hill Avenue, even though the street name does not change. Brown’s road could be mistaken for a driveway.

Brown said the snowbank was almost as tall as he is. “It was massive.”

“I spent the night in my truck on the street because I can’t get on my street,” Brown explained.

“This is a public street. We ran into the issue when we bought the house it was called Beacon Hill Court,” he said.

Because the parking ban was in effect during the storm, Brown couldn’t just leave his truck on the road. He called Lynn DPW every hour on the hour, but no one showed up.

“Midnight rolled around. One o’clock, two o’clock, three o’clock, five o’clock, six o’clock. No call, no show, no nothing.”

Tired from waiting, neighbors actually pitched in together to remove the snowbank that took them longer than two hours to get cleared but they knew they had to do something.

“It was teamwork that got that cleared without the cities help,” Brown said.

On mid-Sunday afternoon, a plow truck did come and cleared the rest of the street.

Brown said this road is very steep and dangerous when it snows and some of his neighbors have special needs.

They have complained to DPW about this issue before.

“It’s pretty frustrating. This happened last year. I had to call out of work and my boss was a little upset. We just want the attempt to be made to facilitate, in an immediate emergency, they’d need to get up here,” Brown said.

