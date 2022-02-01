Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 could be available by end of February

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Pfizer is close to submitting its request for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old.

Sources familiar with the discussions told AP that U.S regulators are urging Pfizer to apply for emergency authorization for a two-dose regimen of its COVID vaccine for younger kids. This comes as Pfizer is still waiting on data on a three-dose regimen. Pfizer's application was expected to be submitted as soon as Tuesday.

If the emergency authorization for the vaccine is granted, shots for younger kids could become available as soon as the end of February, AP reported. The vaccine would be one-tenth the strength of an adult shot.

Pfizer data have shown that the low doses of the vaccine gave protection to kids up to 2 years old but failed to do so in kids ages 2 to 5. Pfizer announced back in December it would add a third dose to its trials.

The emergency use authorization would let younger children start their 2 doses and would let kids ages 2-5 get the third shot when Pfizer data shows it's effective.

The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 5 through 11 years old in October 2021. However, the CDC reports vaccination trends in kids 5-11 are still much lower than the rest of the population.

