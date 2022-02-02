America lost jobs in January according to this key measure

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 threw a wrench into the recovery at the start of 2022. Wednesday’s ADP Employment Report proved as much: The nation actually lost jobs in January.

The 301,000 loss came as a surprise to economists who had predicted 207,000 jobs added.

The ADP report relies on private payrolls, unlike the government’s jobs report that counts all workers. That report is due Friday morning, with economists predicting 150,000 jobs added, according to Refinitiv.

