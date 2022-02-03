AP interview: UEFA wants politics out of Albanian soccer

By LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says his concerns about political interference in Albanian soccer elections were alleviated after meeting with the country’s prime minister on Thursday. Ceferin also committed to staging the inaugural Europa Conference League final in Tirana after a meeting with Prime Minister Edi Rama and officials from the Albanian Football Federation, or FSHF. An explosion shook the home of federation president Armand Duka in January without causing injuries. Duka is up for re-election next month but has been accused of corruption by Tirana city hall. Ceferin said “we want fair elections. We don’t want any interference from any side.”