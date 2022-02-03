Clemson starting forward Tyson out with broken clavicle

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting forward Hunter Tyson is out indefinitely with a broken clavicle. Tyson was hurt during the Tigers’ 75-69 victory over Florida State on Wednesday night. X-rays done Thursday confirmed the break. There is no projection when Tyson might return, the school said in a release. Tyson is a 6-foot-8 senior from Monroe, North Carolina who has started every game this season. He’s averaging 10.4 points. Tyson had played only nine minutes in the win over the Seminoles when he sustained the injury.