Oklahoma teacher shovels snow in unicorn costume to bring brightness to students, community

By Shelby Montgomery

CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The Oklahoma winter weather has forced schools to cancel or move to virtual learning.

In Canadian County, the schools have been forced to make decisions. As of now, both Yukon and Mustang have canceled classes for Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday night, the power on Main Street was knocked out for several hours but has since been restored.

Snow and ice are still covering much of the roadways and some areas have several inches of snow. The roads are also slick, which has caused school cancellations.

Oklahoma schools want everyone to stay off the roads.

Students are enjoying the snow days, but so are the teachers. One music teacher dressed up in a unicorn costume to shovel snow.

“It’s just something to bring a brightness to this kind of gloomy snowy day and ourselves,” he said.

The video posted online has gone viral within the community.

“I think on the last view I saw it was like almost 1000 times people have watched that video which is insane to me just us being our typical goofball selves,” he said.

The text messages are coming in.

“Oh, I’ve gotten a bunch of text messages like you’re crazy or being out there when it’s that cold and I’m like the little blower on this thing does make the inside a little chilly,” he said.

With more weather to come, don’t drive if you don’t have to.

