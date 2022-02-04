USA Swimming cancels meet, reviews plans with worlds delayed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Swimming has canceled a meet in Iowa, and it is reviewing its calendar for the rest of 2022 after the world championships were pushed back another year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The TYR Pro Swim Series Des Moines was set for March 2-5 at the MidAmerican Energy Aquatic Center at the Wellmark YMCA, It was to be a qualifying meet for the Phillips 66 International Team Trials in April. But the decision by world governing body FINA to delay the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, for a second time has thrown the U.S. plans into turmoil.