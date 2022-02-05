3 Tasers found at middle school

By WLOS Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Asheville Middle School has notified parents that three Tasers were found on campus Thursday.

A statement from the principal said one was inoperable and found in a student’s backpack inside a locker. Another was found in a reset room. A third was turned over to school staff.

School officials said none of the Tasers was used and no one was threatened. They said proper disciplinary measures were taken and they are not releasing any further details.

Below is the message principal April Collins shared with Asheville Middle School families:

“Earlier today, administrators received a report about there possibly being an item of concern on the Asheville Middle School campus.

School administrators and our School Resource Officer immediately responded, and three tasers have been found. One was inoperable and in a student’s backpack inside their locker. The second was found in a reset room, and the third was turned over to staff.

None of the tasers were used, and at no time was our school, any student or any staff member directly threatened.

In accordance with our Board Policy, proper disciplinary actions have been issued. I cannot go into more details, as it is a student matter and all students are entitled to confidentiality per federal law.

Families, we ask that you take this opportunity to talk with your child about school safety. Remind them there are serious disciplinary, and sometimes criminal, consequences for bringing any weapon or weapon-like item, including a taser, to school. Simply put, such behavior cannot be tolerated at Asheville Middle School.

Please use this as a reminder to check your child’s backpack before they leave for school. And, please know that our school policy remains that backpacks should stay in a student’s locker throughout the school day. Additionally, I ask that you continue to encourage your child to let a trusted adult know anytime they have safety concerns.

I also wanted to let you know there was a separate incident on campus today that required attention from medical professionals. Therefore, your child may have seen emergency personnel vehicles in the parking lot. Again, this incident was completely unrelated to the found tasers, but I wanted to make sure you were aware of it.”

