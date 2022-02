ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Terence Lewis II poured in a career-high 28 points and snagged 10 rebounds as Jackson State held off Mississippi Valley State 69-65. Jamarcus Jones had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers (5-16, 3-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who ended a four-game skid. Caleb Hunter had 16 points for the Delta Devils (1-19, 1-9), who have now lost seven straight games.