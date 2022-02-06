5 dead within 3 blocks due to suspected fentanyl poisoning Saturday

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Five people died Saturday from suspected fentanyl overdoses, the St. Louis Fire Department said.

The five people died at two different locations between the 4300 and 4500 block of Forest Park Avenue. Police are investigating the deaths, which are all suspected to be from fentanyl poisoning.

Two members of the fire department were taken to the hospital after being exposed to the suspected fentanyl. They have since been released.

One person at the scene told News 4 three of the fatal overdoses happened on the tenth floor of Parkview Apartments.

The CDC reports fentanyl is primarily responsible for the increase in opioid-related deaths from 2020 to 2021.

Just last week, the St. Louis division of the Drug Enforcement Agency reported recovering twice as much fentanyl in 2021 (188 kilograms) than in 2020 (82 kilograms), a new record.

A Kirkwood family lost someone who struggled with addiction to fentanyl in 2018. Matt Mastroianni died days before his 33rd birthday, according to his family.

“Fentanyl is scary,” said Katie Scarato, sister to Matt Mastroianni. “It was three different types of fentanyl that were in his system. We were not that familiar with fentanyl, with how deadly it is.”

“This can happen to a normal American family,” Matt’s mother, Ann Mastroianni, said.

Matt’s family holds an annual walk in his honor to bring awareness to mental health and addiction.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.