Olympics Live: Japan’s Kobayashi wins ski jumping gold

BEIJING (AP) — Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi has won Olympic ski jumping gold on the normal hill. Kobayashi jumped last and best, clearing 99.5 meters (326 feet) and had 129.6 points thanks to his graceful style from start to finish that won over the judges. Austria’s Manuel Fettner won silver and Dawid Kubacki of Poland earned bronze. Two-time ski jumping gold medalist Andreas Wellinger is missing the Beijing Games because he tested positive for the coronavirus last week, clearing the way for a new champion in China