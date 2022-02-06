Osimhen scores as Napoli moves level on points with Milan

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Striker Victor Osimhen scored on his first start since November as Napoli beat 10-man Venezia 2-0 in the Italian league to move level on points with second-place AC Milan. Napoli and Milan trail Serie A leader Inter Milan by one point after Milan rallied late to beat its city rival 2-1 on Saturday. Inter has a game in hand. Osimhen was wearing a protective mask for the game against Venezia. The 23-year-old Osimhen suffered a serious injury in a clash of heads with Inter’s Milan Skriniar in November. He headed in the opening goal in the 58th minute. Fourth-place Atalanta was stunned 2-1 by Cagliari. Fifth-place Juventus hosts Verona later Sunday.