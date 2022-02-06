Port Discovery Children’s Museum Hosts Vaccine Clinic

By Stetson Miller

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — The Port Discovery Children’s Museum, Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Baltimore City Health Department held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday and offered free admission to anyone who got a dose of the vaccine there.

Both initial doses of the vaccine and booster shots were available at the clinic for people of all ages that are eligible, those that are 5 years old and older. However, health experts emphasized that the event’s focus was on getting more children ages 5-11 years old vaccinated.

“We know that this age group is still lagging behind where we’d like to see them,” Ben Bigelow, the director of John Hopkins Medicine COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Team, said.

A recent analysis of vaccine data by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 28.1 percent of children ages 5–11 in the U.S. had at least one dose of the vaccine and 18.8 percent were fully vaccinated.

The clinic’s organizers said they understood that some parents have concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, which is why they had health experts available to answer their questions.

“It’s natural to be concerned and care about your family,” Kelli Coffman, the Port Discovery Children’s Museum Vice President of Sales and Operations, said. “So that’s why we’re partnering with Johns Hopkins and the health department to be able to educate parents to answer any questions they have to allay their anxiety.”

The clinic will be held every Saturday in February from 10 am. to 3 p.m.

