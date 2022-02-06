US Coast Guard working to rescue 20 people trapped on floating ice on Lake Erie
By Tina Burnside, CNN
A rescue operation is underway for 20 people trapped on ice near Catawba Island, on Lake Erie, according to a tweet from the US Coast Guard’s 9th District.
The Coast Guard said a sheet of floating ice broke away while the individuals were snowmobiling.
Authorities are using a Coast Guard Station Marblehead airboat and Air Station Detroit helicopter to rescue the stranded group, the tweet said. A good Samaritan with an airboat is also assisting with the operation.
This is a developing story.
