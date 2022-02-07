Freshman Azzi Fudd finally fit; No. 8 UConn looking forward

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Azzi Fudd was supposed to pair with good friend Paige Bueckers this season and lead No. 8 UConn in a romp toward its 14th straight Final Four and 12th national title. Instead, Fudd, the nation’s top recruit, and Bueckers, the reigning national player of the year, have spent most of the season injured. Fudd made her first start of the season on Sunday. She scored 25 points to lead the Huskies over then-No. 7 Tennessee 75-56. Bueckers is expected to return later this month, and coach Geno Auriemma said that means the Huskies are going to be a tough out of this year’s NCAA Tournament.