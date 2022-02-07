Nine-year-old accused of beating little brother with broomstick

By Web Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Court documents revealed new details involving the case of a four-year-old boy found dead in Mobile last week.

According to records, the boy’s nine-year-old sister is facing charges. Investigators believe the girl beat her little brother with a broomstick.

The day the child was found dead, Yolanda Coales was arrested on a charge of aggravated child abuse. Police said she was the boy’s aunt and caregiver.

Court documents also show there were bruises found on the boy’s body and other signs of ‘long-term abuse.’

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said it could not comment on the case because of the girl’s age.

