Olympics Live: Big names out in short track speedskating

BEIJING (AP) — Some big names are out of contention in men’s 1,000-meter short track speedskating. The quarterfinals featured crashes and penalties galore. South Korea’s Park Janghyuk was carted off the ice on a stretcher, although he was advanced by the referee to the semifinals at Capital Indoor Stadium. Out of contention are Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands, John-Henry Kruger of Hungary and Dion Pascal of Canada. Pascal crashed out of his race. Kruger won his race, but was penalized for a lane change that caused contact.