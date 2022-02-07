UK-Ireland drops 2030 World Cup bid to focus on Euro 2028

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

Britain and Ireland has dropped plans for a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup, opting instead to try to stage the 2028 European Championship. The pursuit of the flagship FIFA men’s tournament was being led by the English Football Association, which assessed the prospects of winning after losing badly in 2010 in a tainted contest for the 2018 edition. England last hosted the World Cup in 1966 and also failed with a bid for the 2006 tournament. But it hosted the 1996 European Championship and Wembley had eight games last year when the competition was staged across Europe.