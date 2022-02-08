Saints’ Allen foreshadows continuity, but with his own spin

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Newly named New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen asserts that he’s “at peace” with being constantly measured against the person he’s replacing. The Saints formally introduced Allen on Tuesday as the successor to Sean Payton, who stepped down two weeks ago as the franchise’s all-time leader in coaching victories. Allen says he understands the expectaions and sees Payton’s tenure as a “great example to follow.” He says he’ll take lessons learned as a longtime Payton assistant and put his “own spin” on things. Allen says he isn’t ready to detail plans for the coaching staff but foreshadowed the possibility of retaining a number of assistants.