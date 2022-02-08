UEFA to assess Albania soccer voting process before key vote

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — UEFA will send a delegation to evaluate the electoral process of the Albanian soccer federation before clubs vote on a president next month. European soccer’s governing body says the “assessment mission” was the result of talks between Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and association president Armand Duka. The three-person delegation will travel to Tirana on Feb. 14-16. The election for president is March 2. Duka is seeking a sixth four-year term even though Tirana city hall has accused him of corruption.