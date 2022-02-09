1 horse dies, 1 rescued after falling in water

By WCCO Staff

BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Minnesota (WCCO) — Two horses wandered away from home in Isanti County and fell into 5 feet of frigid water Tuesday, authorities say.

The Isanti Fire District said its crews were able to rescue one horse, but the other did not survive.

“It is not clear how long they were in the water,” the district said. “IFD crews worked quickly with limited resources in a frozen swampy area to remove both horses within an hour.”

Officials said the horses escaped a fence at their home in Bradford Township sometime in the overnight hours between Monday and Tuesday. The air temperature at the time of the rescue was 15 degrees, according to IFD.

