Biden to welcome Senate Judiciary Democrats to the White House Thursday

By Betsy Klein, Kaitlan Collins and Phil Mattingly, CNN

President Joe Biden will host Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats at the White House Thursday, a White House official confirmed to CNN, as he ramps up his courting of critical senators before selecting a successor to Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

Biden, the official added, “has also continued his conversations with Republicans this week,” but declined to provide specific details on whom he has spoken with. He also continues to consult with “a diverse group of legal experts,” the official noted.

Biden previously met with the committee’s chair, Sen. Dick Durbin, and top Republican, Sen. Chuck Grassley, in the Oval Office last week. He also spoke to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell last week.

The President, the official said, is “grateful to all of the members who are working with him in good faith during this process.”

All of the candidates the White House is considering, the official said, are “deserving of bipartisan support because of their deep qualifications.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

