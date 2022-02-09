Skip to Content
Firefighters working to contain fire burning on I-10 near Jackson St

CAL FIRE

CAL FIRE crews are at the scene of a fire burning in a flood control area near the I-10 and Jackson St exit.

The fire was first reported at approximately 4:33 p.m.

There are reports that the tunnel that runs under the freeway is on fire. There are heavy amounts of smoke visible in the area.

We've also received reports from viewers who say that traffic is backed up on both sides of the I-10.

