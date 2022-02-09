Firefighters working to contain fire burning on I-10 near Jackson St

CAL FIRE crews are at the scene of a fire burning in a flood control area near the I-10 and Jackson St exit.

The fire was first reported at approximately 4:33 p.m.

There are reports that the tunnel that runs under the freeway is on fire. There are heavy amounts of smoke visible in the area.

Outside Fire - 4:33 pm I-10 E near Jackson St, Indio. Firefighters are on scene of a fire burning in a flood control area near the freeway. #FreewayIC pic.twitter.com/QVpcHTWsEj — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) February 10, 2022

We've also received reports from viewers who say that traffic is backed up on both sides of the I-10.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.