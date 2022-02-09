Seeking to extend a week of gains, Wall Street points higher

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street was headed for another strong open Wednesday as investors eye inflation data and try to figure out how fast the Federal Reserve might pull back stimulus. In New York, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 index was up 0.8%, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.6% higher. U.S. inflation data Thursday are expected to show inflation rose to a four-decade high of 7.3% in January, adding to pressure to control prices. Traders expect the Fed to hike rates at least four times this year, starting next month. Markets in Europe and Asia advanced as well.