Zaha scores, misses penalty as Palace draws 1-1 with Norwich

NORWICH, England (AP) — Wilfried Zaha scored a superb solo equalizer before shanking a penalty well wide as Crystal Palace came from behind to draw 1-1 at Norwich in the Premier League. Teemu Pukki’s first goal in more than 11 hours of play put the hosts ahead after just 39 seconds, the fastest goal in the Premier League this season. But Zaha pulled Palace back level by curling home from the edge of the area on the hour mark. He then had a chance to win it for the Eagles, but he scuffed a tame penalty wide of the left post after Tyrick Mitchell had been fouled by Max Aarons.