London Metropolitan Police chief resigns

By Kara Fox, CNN

London Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has resigned.

In a Thursday statement, she said: “It is with huge sadness that following contact with the Mayor of London today, it is clear that the Mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue. He has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service.”

This is a developing story… more to come.

