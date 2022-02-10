Skip to Content
Woman, 53, rescued after injuring leg jumping off rope swing

By KITV Web Staff

    KAPA‘A, Hawaii (KITV) — A hiker had to be rescued near Ho‘opi‘i Falls on Kauai, Tuesday, after injuring their leg jumping off a rope swing.

Rescuers with Kaiākea Fire Station, Rescue 3, Air 1, and American Medical Response were all called out to the scene around 1 p.m.

According to preliminary reports, the hiker – only identified as a 53-year-old woman from Utah – injured her leg while trying to jump off of a rope swing near Ho‘opi‘i Falls. Officials did not say how severe the leg injury was.

Rescuers located the woman around 1:10 p.m. and were able to fly her to safety where she was then taken by ambulance to Wilcox Medical Center ER.

No other details have been released.

