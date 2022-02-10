Woman asleep in burning home said knocking passerby saved her life

By Ross Guidotti

GREENSBURG, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A woman said she may have died in a house fire if it wasn’t for a couple who knocked on her door.

The fire happened at a home in 300 block of Harrison Avenue in Greensburg on Thursday, dispatchers said.

The woman home at the time said she was trying to nap when she was woken up by knocking. A couple walking by saw the house on fire and started to bang on the door. She said if it weren’t for them, she may not have made it out alive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Greensburg’s fire chief believes it started in the basement. Being an older balloon frame house, the flames ran up the walls and got into the ceiling.

The structure of the home on top of the wind made it a difficult job for firefighters. At one point, everyone had to be pulled out, and there’s still some concern about the structural integrity of the home.

A neighboring home only sustained minor damage. No one was injured.

