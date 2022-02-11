Coaches: Kansas college wanted fewer Black athletes

HIGHLAND, Kan. (AP) — Three former coaches at a Kansas community college allege in a lawsuit that the school wanted to reduce the number of Black student-athletes on campus. KCUR reports that the lawsuit filed in federal court last week contends Highland Community College in northeast Kansas asked coaches not to recruit Black athletes, discouraged Black students from attending the college and intimidated Black athletes into leaving. Highland officials deny the allegations. Fewer than 6% of Highland’s 3,200 students are Black. This week, The Kansas City Star disclosed that Highland’s president compared a Black football player to Hitler, whom she called “a great leader.”