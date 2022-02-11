Skip to Content
Family seeks justice for Juan Garcia, man seriously injured in Indio hit-and-run

Juan Garcia, 37

An Indio family is seeking answers after Juan Garcia, 37, was left brain dead after a hit-and-run on February 6.

Police responded to a call around 4 p.m., where they found Garcia who was hit and lying in the parking lot near Little Caesar's Pizza and the Arco AM/PM gas station at the corner of Rubidoux Street and Highway 111.

Garcia was taken to a local hospital by Indio Fire with major injuries and was pronounced brain dead the next day.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with this crash.

Tune in at 6pm to hear from Garcia's family and their pleas to find answers.

