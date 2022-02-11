Positive response so far to ordinance to curb waste from single use utensils & condiments

By Jesse Sarles

DENVER (KCNC) — Denver city leaders say they have seen a positive response so far from restaurants and customers to a new ordinance that requires businesses to ask customers if they’d like to opt-in for single use products like plastic forks, chopsticks or condiment packets when they order takeout from a restaurant or use a food delivery app service.

The ordinance went into effect last month after the Denver City Council passed it unanimously last year. The goal is to reduce unnecessary waste to help the planet.

“Restaurants for takeout and to-go have the chance to save — just simply if they skip plastic wear and napkins alone — 2% to 3% on every order of $10. While this might not sound like a lot. It is significant to our bottom line during a time when we’re facing increased costs across the board,” said Mark Whistler who owns the restaurant Route 40, in a news conference on Thursday.

At this point the city is still helping businesses with getting the policy going. No fines will be issued at this point for violators.

Once fines start being implemented, they could wind up being $999 per violation.

