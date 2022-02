NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Aaron Estrada had 21 points to propel Hofstra to an 80-66 victory over Delaware. Darlinstone Dubar had 15 points for the Pride (17-9, 9-4 Colonial Athletic Association), who stretched their win streak to four. Jyare Davis had 16 points to lead the Blue Hens (16-9, 7-5).