Mom-to-be found dead in apartment; fiancée charged for murder

By Marissa Sulek

Click here for updates on this story

COOKEVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Cookeville family is remembering a sister and mother-to-be who was murdered this weekend. Police say the woman’s fiancée is now charged with first-degree murder.

Bianca Hawklik was Lyndzy Bounds’ sister. She says she met Bounds’ fiancé, Christian Luna, a handful of times; one of those was Sunday.

The apartments off 12th Street and Willow Street in Cookeville will always remind Hawklik of her sister.

“I watched them walk back in and that’s the last time I ever saw my sister,” Hawklik said.

On Sunday, Hawklik says her sister went inside her apartment with Luna to take a nap. Bounds told her sister Luna was a great guy, but Hawklik says their relationship was moving fast.

“They went from dating, to engaged, to pregnant pretty much in a 4-month time span,” Hawklik explains.

Hawklik says her sister was 12-weeks pregnant and was excited to be a mom. That all changed when Hawklik says she got a call from their mother Sunday night.

“In that moment I completely fell apart,” Hawklik says. “Reality felt like it shifted.”

Sunday afternoon, Cookeville Police says they went to Bounds’ apartment for a welfare check where they found Bounds dead. Now, Hawklik is planning her sister’s funeral.

“This is the kind of thing I would text her at 3 o’clock in the morning when I am sad and she would be there to talk to me,” Hawklik says. “And she’s not here anymore for that, you know?”

With her sister now gone, Hawklik wonders if things could have ended differently.

“I just left and it was probably one of my biggest regrets,” Hawklik comments.

Cookeville Police say Luna fled to Louisiana where he is in police custody. He will be extradited back to Tennessee in the next few weeks.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.