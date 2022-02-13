Police arrest protesters that remain at US-Canada bridge

By ROB GILLIES and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Police have moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions near a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge. And in the capital Ottawa, police were forming a new command center to respond better to a larger demonstration that has paralyzed downtown. Police arrested what few protesters remained just after dawn on Sunday near the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario. The bridge is the busiest border crossing between the US and Canada and sees 25% of all trade between the two countries. It remained closed. In Ottawa, the ranks of protesters swelled to what police said was 4,000 demonstrators.