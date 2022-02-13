‘Puppy Bowl’ teams are ready to paw-ty. Here are all the details

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Whether you hate football, love dogs or some combination of both, Puppy Bowl XVIII is here to help you on Super Bowl Sunday.

The fun begins at 11 a.m. ET with “From Puppy Bowl with Love,” which revisits past moments of adorable from past Bowls. The Puppy Bowl XVIII Pre-Game Show starts at 1 p.m. ET, leading up to the big Team Ruff v Team Fluff event at 2 p.m. The game can also be streamed on on Discovery+.

The call-to-adoption event will once again feature the stories of shelters and rescues doing good and lots and lots of puppies up for adoption.

Special guests will include Sesame Street’s Elmo and his dog, Tango and First Lady Jill Biden and new First Family puppy, Commander.

In addition to the action on the field, during the game, nine special needs dogs will also be highlightedd, including Benny, a wheelchair-bound Labradoodle; Moby, a French Bulldog with a cleft palate and Rocket, a deaf Chihuahua/Dachshund.

More information on the organizations and pups featured will be available on the Animal Planet website.

