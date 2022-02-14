Louisville mayoral candidate targeted in campaign headquarters shooting, authorities say

By Devan Cole, Paul Murphy and Paradise Afshar, CNN

A Democratic candidate for mayor in Louisville, Kentucky, was the target of a shooting Monday morning at his campaign headquarters, authorities said.

Democrat Craig Greenberg was the target of the shooting, Louisville Police Department Chief Erika Shields said, adding that although there were no injuries in the incident, a round did appear to strike Greenberg’s clothing. Shields said a person has been detained in relation to the shooting.

“We have no known motive at this time,” she said. “We also have no reason to believe at this time that this individual was acting anything but alone.”

The department said in a statement that the shooting occurred at Greenberg’s campaign headquarters in Louisville’s Butchertown neighborhood.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting local police investigating the incident, spokespeople for the agencies told CNN.

Tim Beam, a spokesperson for the FBI, also confirmed that FBI agents responded to the scene. Beam said the FBI is working to determine whether any federal crimes took place during the attempted shooting.

ATF spokesperson Cassandra Mullins confirmed that the agency is assisting Louisville Metro Police in responding to the incident, which began after 911 calls were made regarding an “active aggressor.”

Greenberg said in a tweet following the shooting that he and his team were safe and that he “will provide an update as soon as possible.”

Virginia Woodward, the chair of the Louisville Jefferson County Democratic Party, said Monday that her offices were aware of the shooting and that “we’re hopeful this is just a random incident.”

