Some local tap rooms and craft breweries struggling to stay afloat during pandemic

HARTFORD COUNTY, Connecticut (WFSB) — Two years into the pandemic, many small businesses are struggling to stay afloat.

Among them is tap rooms and craft breweries.

Thomas Hooker Brewery has three locations in Hartford County.

Hooker Live, an entertainment venue for comedy shows and live music, opened in downtown Hartford last October.

“And then omicron hit and that really decimated us being downtown,” said Curt Cameron, President of Thomas Hooker Brewing Co.

Many companies in the area went remote and Cameron says they’ve taken a hit financially in order to stay open and keep stuff on tap.

“Between dry January and the unfortunate resurgence of COVID, it has rendered a lot of restaurants and breweries financially challenged to be quite honest with you,” Cameron said.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling for additional relief for breweries facing strains because of the pandemic.

“We need to replenish the restaurant revitalization program because it is a lifeline,” Blumenthal said.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) would invest another $40 to $60 billion in small business.

“They have chosen to keep faith with their people. Now the nation needs to keep faith with breweries like this one, with restaurants, caterers, everyone in the food business. Small businesses that are struggling to survive.”

Before the pandemic, Connecticut’s craft beer industry was booming, averaging almost 20 new breweries a year.

During the pandemic eight have closed, four of them since the new year.

Blumenthal says a vote on the funds could be coming in the next month and the legislation has bipartisan congressional support.

“I think it’s a valuable investment to make in small business, particularly in some of the inner city areas,” Blumenthal said.

