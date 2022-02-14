The #OnlyInTheBend Pizza Pass makes it easy to try nearly 40 local pizza places

By Julianne Grohowski

SOUTH BEND, Indiana (WBND) — National Pizza Day was on February 9th, but the celebration continues in South Bend! Visit South Bend Mishawaka released the new #OnlyInTheBend Pizza Pass as a way to motivate people to try out new local pizza places, in case you need a reason to eat more pizza!

If you’re a pizza lover in Michiana, the Pizza Pass is for you. The pass makes it easy to discover new pizza restaurants in the area, or simply enjoy your favorites. The promotion’s goal is to showcase the fantastic pizza places that South Bend has to offer.

“Most of the people in South Bend, you think they get out to eat dinner and they do, but they don’t always find the special places,” says Rocco’s part-owner Linda Verteramo. “And this will be a pathway to be able to find some really special places that aren’t utilized in this town.”

The Pizza Pass works as a free, mobile pass that allows people to check-in using geolocation on their device at participating restaurants whether dining in, or taking out. Each visit at one of these forty restaurants from now until March 31st enters participants into a raffle of pizza-related prizes including a pizza stone, pizza scissors, and more. Pizza restaurant owners are loving the idea of the Pizza Pass.

“Shout out to South Bend for coming up with great opportunities for our city,” says Vinnie Macri, family owner of Macri’s. “I think that whenever there are cool programs that encourage our residents to go to restaurants, especially now, I think that’s awesome. I think South Bend truly has a ton of awesome pizza places to try out.”

Some of the other local pizza places included on the list are Barnaby’s, Bruno’s, Bourbon St. Pizza, and many more surrounding the Michiana area. The Pizza Passes are the perfect opportunity to explore the local businesses in town and enter raffles, all just for eating some pizza.

“I think the best part is just having the food that’s offered, and seeing the diversity that it could give lots of different people,” says Verteramo. “I don’t care if it’s just pizza or whatever kind of food, everybody makes it differently, and it’s all good.”

“Hopefully this is just the beginning of encouraging people to go to restaurants all over and try their pizza, including us,” says Macri. “So we’d love to have as many people in here trying out pizza and I’m sure that every other restaurant feels the same.”

To find out how to sign up for the Pizza Pass and for a complete list of participating pizza places, check out the Visit South Bend Mishawka website.

