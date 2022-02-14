WATCH LIVE: CA health officials give update on COVID-19 in the state

California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly provided an update on COVID-19 in the state and the future of the masks in schools.

California's mask mandate is set to expire at the end of the day on Tuesday.

Masks will still be required for schoolchildren, which Ghaly said will remain in place until at least Feb. 28, when the state will revisit this guidance.

The state's mask mandate will also remain in place for unvaccinated people.

Vaccinated or not — people will have to wear masks in higher-risk areas like public transit and nursing homes and other congregate living facilities, California officials said.

Cases and hospitalizations across the state have been falling over the past couple of weeks, back to levels seen before the omicron surge.

Data presented by Ghaly showed the big drop-off in cases, hospitalizations, and test positivity in California over the past month.

