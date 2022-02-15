Honduras judge signs arrest order for ex-President Hernández

By MARLON GONZÁLEZ and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN

Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A judge in Honduras has signed an arrest order for former President Juan Orlando Hernández, a step toward fulfilling a request by the United States government for his arrest and extradition on drug trafficking and weapons charges. The Supreme Court of Justice designated a judge Tuesday morning to handle the case. Court spokesman Melvin Duarte says hours later that judge signed an order for Hernández’s capture. Hernández had said he would turn himself in once there was an order. The U.S. move came less than three weeks after Hernández left office, a move that follows years of accusations about the Honduran leader’s alleged links to drug traffickers.