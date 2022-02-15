Stars end Avalanche’s 19-game point streak with 4-1 win

DENVER (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored twice, Jake Oettinger made 46 saves and the Dallas Stars ended Colorado’s 19-game point streak by beating the Avalanche 4-1. The Avalanche hadn’t lost in regulation since Dec. 16, when the Predators beat them 5-2 in Nashville. It was Colorado’s first defeat at home in regulation since losing to Vegas 3-1 on Oct. 26 in the team’s third home game of the season. Dallas finally stopped the Avalanche’s franchise-record point streak along with their home point streak at 22 games, also a club mark. Colorado, which had won 12 of 13 overall, leads the NHL with 72 points in 47 games. Colorado’s lone goal came from Nathan MacKinnon. Pavel Francouz made 16 saves. Jason Robertson and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars.