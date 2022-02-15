Taylor’s late foul shots send Texas A&M past Florida

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored 16 points and Wade Taylor IV sank three foul shots with 19 seconds left and Texas A&M ended its eight-game losing streak by beating Florida 56-55. lorida’s Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed a jump shot with three seconds remaining, the Gators lost control on an offensive rebound attempt with 0.8 seconds remaining and the Aggies killed the clock. The Aggies led 43-31 on Javonte Brown’s layup with 11:02 remaining before Florida launched its comeback. Colin Castleton scored 15 points and had 15 rebounds for Florida.