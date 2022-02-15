Volunteers make snow for upcoming local Special Olympics Winter Games

By ROGER SUSANIN

Click here for updates on this story

WINDSOR, Connecticut (WFSB) — A symphony of snow guns signaled the return of some beloved Special Olympics events.

As the sun rose, manmade snow fell outside Eversource’s Windsor offices thanks to a small shivering army of volunteers.

“It seems like you’re crazy to do it but it’s worth it.”

“Showtime’s coming and we are really looking forward to it.”

This is showtime.

Special Olympics athletes compete in cross country skiing and snow shoeing on about an acre and a half of Eversource property.

This year’s races are right around the corner.

“It’s a lot of hard work and stuff but come the weekend of the event you see the athletes their family and friends come and cheer them on, its smile city,” said Andy Ouellette.

Snow director Ouellette says those smiles will be even brighter after the 2021 events were canceled due to COVID.

Ouellette and his team have been working overtime.

“One minute after the Super Bowl we came out of that trailer and we turned everything on and we’ve been going since then,” Ouellette said.

“They are amazing,” said Eversource spokesperson Mitch Gross. “They watch the forecast closely, they run the guns every time they can and then they’ll go to work in a few days with the grading and the preparing of the courses to make sure that the conditions are as close to perfect as possible for the athletes.”

The events are scheduled for February 26.

Andy has done this long enough to know that in the end every drop of sweat and every manmade flake is worth it.

“You see the families cheering people on and when the athletes get their awards it makes it all worthwhile,” Ouellette said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.