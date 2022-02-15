Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host the Oscars

By Sandra Gonzalez and Lisa Respers France, CNN

And the Oscar host duties go to … Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

On Tuesday the trio were officially named hosts of the upcoming 94th Academy Awards during the “Good Morning America” telecast.

“Good morning America I’m not sure who thought this was a good idea, but I am hosting the Oscars along with my good friends Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall,” Schumer said in a video shown on “GMA.”

“I better go watch some movies.”

This is the first time in Oscars’ history that three women have hosted the show — though it’s not the first time more than one person has been enlisted for the job.

The most recent instance was in 2011, when actors James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted, to harsh reviews. The Oscars has not had three hosts since Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan teamed up for the 59th Academy Awards in 1987.

The past three ceremonies have been hostless, a trend that began in 2019 when Kevin Hart opted to step away from the gig amid controversy.

In Sykes, Schumer and Hall, the Oscars have recruited three seasoned comedic entertainers and experienced hosts.

In addition to her big- and small-screen work, Schumer led the MTV Movie Awards in 2015 and Hall presided over the BET Awards in 2019.

Scene-stealer Sykes, meanwhile, is an accomplished emcee, hosting everything from her own talk show to the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. She’s also guest hosted for the likes of Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen DeGeneres.

The Oscars will be held on March 27.

