Haywood County parents complain about decision to pull book from school reading list

WAYNESVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Frustrated Haywood County parents complained Tuesday night about the superintendent’s recent move to pull the book “Dear Martin” from the district’s high school curriculum.

Earlier this month, a parent raised concerns over language used in the book, saying he thought the book was vulgar and had sexual innuendos not suitable for teaching lessons.

The book tells the story of a Black high school student who symbolically writes to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. after being racially profiled and ending up in handcuffs.

Several former educators, parents and the vice president of NAACP asked the Haywood County Schools Board of Education to reconsider.

Some parents called for the board to create a committee to review books and any complaints about the novels before pulling them.

Haywood County Superintendent Dr. Bill Nolte was not at Tuesday night’s meeting.

